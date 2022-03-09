St. Cruz (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

St. Cruz (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The St. Cruz Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Antonio Caetano Fernandes. The St. Cruz seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

st. cruz Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay Tipu Kholkar Revolutionary Goans Party 0 Graduate 33 Rs 1,33,283 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 31,035 ~ 31 Thou+ Amit Palekar AAP 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 11,53,61,490 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 9,15,42,039 ~ 9 Crore+ Antonio Caetano Fernandes BJP 0 Others 56 Rs 6,88,59,137 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 5,20,18,368 ~ 5 Crore+ Rodolfo Louis Fernandes INC 1 10th Pass 55 Rs 34,66,61,782 ~ 34 Crore+ / Rs 72,16,182 ~ 72 Lacs+ Victor Benjamin Gonsalves AITC 0 Graduate 60 Rs 43,06,975 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

st. cruz Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Antonio Caetano Fernandes INC 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 7,02,85,619 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 3,74,57,787 ~ 3 Crore+ Hemant Dinanath Golatkar BJP 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 1,14,98,874 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Jose Lopes IND 1 8th Pass 43 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Jose Vincent Gomes AAP 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 82,10,919 ~ 82 Lacs+ / Rs 18,10,722 ~ 18 Lacs+ Pedro Caitano Pires CPI 0 5th Pass 53 Rs 95,80,750 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prakash Gopi Naik Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 92,98,469 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 21,83,439 ~ 21 Lacs+ Rodolfo Louis Fernandes IND 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 38,33,08,402 ~ 38 Crore+ / Rs 1,51,62,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Shakeel Jamal Shaikh NCP 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 50,00,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 10,60,172 ~ 10 Lacs+

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

st. cruz Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Atanasio Monserrate INC 2 12th Pass 49 Rs 23,07,85,750 ~ 23 Crore+ / Rs 8,11,39,530 ~ 8 Crore+ Dinesh Nair IND 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 22,65,197 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 13,907 ~ 13 Thou+ Heney Lobo IND 0 Others 49 Rs 2,11,546 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jose Lopes IND 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 1,69,253 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pedro Caitano Pires CPI 0 5th Pass 48 Rs 69,65,975 ~ 69 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rodalph Fernandes IND 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 7,17,29,978 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 1,81,09,769 ~ 1 Crore+ Xavier Cardo IND 0 Literate 49 Rs 1,73,684 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

