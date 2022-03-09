St. Andre (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

St. Andre (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The St. Andre Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Francisco Silveira. The St. Andre seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

St Andre ( Goa ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

st. andre Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anthony Lino Fernandes INC 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 98,75,000 ~ 98 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Estevan Elvis Dsouza NCP 3 5th Pass 32 Rs 9,86,55,547 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 20,68,159 ~ 20 Lacs+ Francisco Silveira BJP 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 15,41,10,867 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 2,24,42,138 ~ 2 Crore+ Jagdish Umakant Bhobe AITC 0 Others 52 Rs 64,00,218 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 19,28,488 ~ 19 Lacs+ Rama Kankonkar IND 4 12th Pass 36 Rs 5,38,055 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 16,26,410 ~ 16 Lacs+ Ramrao Surya Naik Wagh AAP 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 1,18,19,365 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 11,19,448 ~ 11 Lacs+ Viresh Mukesh Borkar Revolutionary Goans Party 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 8,29,155 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 3,96,719 ~ 3 Lacs+

st. andre Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Francisco Silveira INC 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 13,96,98,549 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 1,60,00,546 ~ 1 Crore+ Ashwin Menino Rosario IND 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 36,597 ~ 36 Thou+ / Rs 27,832 ~ 27 Thou+ Dattaram Naguesh Chari NCP 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 1,92,96,461 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,46,078 ~ 7 Lacs+ Dhaku Arjun Madkaikar IND 1 5th Pass 45 Rs 4,04,83,173 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,94,12,498 ~ 1 Crore+ Jagdish Umakant Bhobe Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 84,08,738 ~ 84 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Leocardio A. D. Monteiro Goa Su-Raj Party 0 5th Pass 54 Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Rama Gurudas Kankonkar AAP 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 9,72,500 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 5,43,700 ~ 5 Lacs+ Ramrao Surya Naik Wagh BJP 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 1,13,93,794 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 15,87,468 ~ 15 Lacs+ Simao Aleixo Caiado IND 1 10th Pass 65 Rs 10,75,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Sunil Savlo Kerkar IND 1 Graduate Professional 30 Rs 1,45,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

st. andre Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vishnu Wagh BJP 0 Graduate 47 Rs 1,25,50,883 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Francisco Silveira INC 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 2,32,69,837 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 9,74,440 ~ 9 Lacs+ Milton Sebastiao Marshal AITC 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 43,53,499 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pradeep K. R. Sangodkar IND 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 1,17,99,770 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,21,008 ~ 7 Lacs+

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

