SSM’s promise: Rs 25,000 monthly income for farmer families, toll free highway, Rs 3 lakh interest free loan

Debutant Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) Tuesday promised to ensure at least Rs 25,000 monthly income for every farmer family, toll free highways, and efforts to annul the UAPA, sedition and other “black laws” if voted to power in Punjab.

Releasing the party manifesto, the SSM chief Balbir Singh Rajewal and senior leader Ruldu Singh Mansa also promised to “constitute a ‘Save Farmers Commission’ to devise measures for the economic betterment of peasants”.

“On the agriculture and rural front, the morcha would strive to ensure an income of Rs 25,000 per month for each farmer family,” the SSM document read.

It also promised Rs 3 lakh interest free loan to the farmers through the cooperative societies.

The party further said: “To make farming a viable profession and for diversification of cropping patterns, minimum support price would be ensured for all crops, vegetables and fruits. The government would intervene and compensate the farmers for the loss incurred due to lower market prices than the MSP. Self-help groups in villages and rural cooperative societies would be encouraged and financial help of Rs 5 lakh on 2 per cent interest rate would be extended to open small food processing units and other small enterprises in the rural areas. Network of village cooperative societies will be strengthened and made the hub of farming activities with least official intervention in their functioning.”

According to the SSM, Punjab being a border state should have “special status” at par with the hill states ensuring special concession in central taxes and duties. The SSM also demanded a “special package” for Punjab from the Union government for its economic regeneration.

The document further said: “All efforts would be undertaken to undo the over-centralization of power at the Centre and revive the genuine cooperative federalism if the SSM is voted to power in Punjab. India being ‘Union of States’ as per the Indian constitution, strong federalism is the only guarantee to robust India.”

It said that Punjabi NRIs would be roped in to adopt their native villages for creating education, and health facilities in rural areas. “Also, their help would be sought in making Punjab a debt-free state. We will ask the Union government to open Hussainiwala and Wagah borders to facilitate the trade of Punjab’s farm produce in Pakistan and further to Central Asia,” it added.

‘SSM in main contest in 22-23 seats’

Chief spokesperson of SSM, who is also a former professor of Panjab University, Chandigarh, Manjeet Singh told The Indian Express: “Our candidates got the poll symbol just four days back. There are already voices from the ground that our candidates are in the main contest in 22-23 seats. The response to our candidates is increasing day-by-day. The picture will be clear in the coming 5-6 days”.

Ruldu Singh Mansa said: “We are hopeful of the formation of the SSM’s government. We are not spoiling anyone’s votes but SAD, Congress, AAP and BJP are spoiling our votes. They should stay away as these parties have already ruled the country for 70 years. It is our turn now. We have been fighting for the people for the past 40 years. I have already travelled in five constituencies and our candidates are getting good response in Punjab.”