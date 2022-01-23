SSM ticket for Red Fort violence accused Sidhana

Lakhvir Singh alias Lakha Sidhana, named in the FIR in the Red Fort violence case last year, has been given an election ticket by Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) for the Punjab Assembly elections.

Lakha has been named in SSM’s fourth list of 35 candidates released on Saturday evening.

He had been booked under charges of inciting violence in the Red Fort violence, which took place on January 26 last year when SKM had planned a Republic Day parade.

Lakha had subsequently gone absconding, and had reappeared first to address a youth rally in former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh’s native village, Mehraj, in Bathinda district on February 23 last year.

The SKM had distanced itself from KLakha at the time.

He subsequently made several public appearances; on September 15 last year, he led a convoy of 500 vehicles towards Delhi’s Singhu border in which many SKM leaders were also present. At the time, Lakha had said that he was on the same page with BKU Haryana leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni’s idea of ‘Mission Punjab’, although he had not shown any interest in polls.