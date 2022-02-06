SSM promises better health facilities in Mohali if elected

The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) has promised to ensure the best health services in the Mohali constituency.

The SSM candidate also promised to divide the constituency into zones to provide better facilities.

SSM candidate Ravneet Brar on Saturday campaigned at Mauli Baidwan, Chilla, Premgarh, Daihdi Bathlana, Dhirpur, Raipur Kalan, Shyampur, Gobindgarh, Giddadpur, Saidpur and Mojpur villages.

“The government clinics would be opened in every sector and every village of the constituency to provide health facilities sitting at home. Along with this, zones will be created in urban and rural areas and diagnostic centres will be opened in them so that people do not have to travel far for health services,” Brar said.

Brar said that cooperatives will be strengthened so that milk and vegetables can reach cities from villages and create job opportunities.