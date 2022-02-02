SSM fails to get party registered, candidates to fight as Independents

The Sanyukt Samaj Manch (SSM) failed to get itself registered as party and procure an election symbol even as nomination filing ended in Punjab on Tuesday. SSM nominees have now filed their nomination papers as Independent candidates. The SSM was formed on December 25 last year.

Prem Singh Bhangu, screening committee member of the SSM, stated that candidates were getting good response from masses and they were ready to contest as Independent candidates. Bhangu, SSM chief Balbir Singh Rajewal and other office-bearers of the outfit had met with Punjab CEO twice over the past few weeks over registration of a party. The party’s first preference was to seek tractor as a symbol.

On Tuesday, however, even Rajewal filed his papers as an Independent candidate from Samrala constituency of Ludhiana district. Allotment of symbols to SSM candidates will now be done on February 3 after withdrawal of nomination papers, revealed EC officials. Sources said that SSM still prefers to get a common symbol for all the candidates, however a decision on the same is pending before the EC.