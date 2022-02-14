SSM candidate presents 11-point agenda for Mohali constituency

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) candidate from Mohali Assembly constituency Ravneet Singh Brar released his election manifesto which he termed ‘Ikrarnama’. It provides an 11-point programme for Mohali.

Brar said that active public participation in governance, education, industrial development, and a clean, green and healthy Mohali, village ecosystem, sports, household waste management, handing over of private sector to GMADA, healthcare, agricultural renewal and improvement, family and women’s welfare are among his top priorities. Stating further he said that the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha would take all sections of the society along with it. He added that there will be uniform development in urban and as well as rural areas. Villages will be given the same facilities as the cities.

“It is not like the manifesto of traditional parties in which more than half of the issues are forgotten by political leaders, but it is my agreement with the people of Mohali which will be fulfilled in every case,” Brar added.