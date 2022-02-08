SSM candidate banks on kisan, common man to sway voters

At around 11.30 am, a small cavalcade of Sanjukt Samaj Morcha (SSM)’s Mohali candidate, Ravneet Singh Brar, reached Kurari village near the International Airport in Mohali on Monday.

A car with a speaker fitted atop first enters the village, appealing to the people to vote for the kisans (farmers), SSM. The SSM’s volunteers also term themselves as the party which represents the ‘common’ people.

The core members of the campaigning team of Ravneet Brar then start distributing pamphlets, pasting stickers outside houses, and distributing mufflers with SSM’s poll symbol.

Brar tells The Indian Express that they do not have money power like his opponents and rely mostly only on door-to-door campaigning for voter connect.

After entering the village, the SSM workers meet the elders, women, and the youngsters and appeal to them for vote for their candidate. The SSM candidate also talks about the farm agitation and makes an appeal to the people to vote for change.

“The farmers were forced to spend one year at the borders of Delhi. The elders who had spent time in the farm agitation are very enthusiastic. They feel that they himself are contesting the elections,” Brar adds.

Although, issues like civic amenities, education, and health are overshadowed by the topic of farm agitations during the SSM’s door-to-door campaign, th eparty’s candidate claims that all other issues too are among their ‘top priority’.

After entering the village an elder woman is spotted welcoming Brar while saying, “Thame mhara chora sain (You are my son).” After appealing to the elderly woman to vote for him, Brar’s cavalcade then heads for another village where his team again starts the whole door-to-door campaign.

When questioned about his roadmap to tackle issues like lack of civic amenities, poor health facilities, if elected, Brar said that he was living in Mohali for the past around 20 years and was well aware of local issues.

“We have an effective roadmap, we shall improve the condition of the health centres in the villages. A lot of work is needed on the government schools. We shall also focus on schools. Despite Mohali being touted as a ‘VIP’ district, the condition of roads in the villages are also very bad,” Brar said.

While listing other issues, Brar said that he wanted to open Organic Kisan Mandis, install CCTV cameras at sensitive places, start more programmes for the youth, and get clearance for settimg up more industries.

According to Brar, his team covers five to six villages in a day, while a team led by his wife, Gagandeep Ranaut, covers other areas in Mohali.

Replying to a question as to how the SSM is different from other political parties, Brar said that his party is not just a political outfit but represention of the common people. “We represent the common people, we are not like the

other parties who pose them as the common man’s parties,” Brar said.