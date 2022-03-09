Srinagar (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Srinagar (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Srinagar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat. The Srinagar seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

Srinagar ( Uttarakhand ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

srinagar Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat BJP 0 Doctorate 52 Rs 2,67,63,303 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gajender Singh Chauhan AAP 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 1,58,06,786 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 24,49,932 ~ 24 Lacs+ Ganesh Godiyal INC 2 Graduate 56 Rs 7,49,15,811 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 2,66,25,052 ~ 2 Crore+ Ganesh Lal Akhand Bharat Vikas Party 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 16,500 ~ 16 Thou+ / Rs 12,000 ~ 12 Thou+ Mohan Kala UKD 17 Graduate Professional 64 Rs 82,52,08,200 ~ 82 Crore+ / Rs 1,60,06,998 ~ 1 Crore+ Sandeep Kumar SUCI(C) 0 Post Graduate 27 Rs 1,000 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Subhash Negi SP 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 6,14,500 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

srinagar Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat BJP 0 Doctorate 47 Rs 65,96,864 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 2,93,290 ~ 2 Lacs+ Dhirendra Singh Bisht UKD 0 Graduate 39 Rs 3,92,69,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ganesh Godiyal INC 0 Graduate 51 Rs 4,79,46,889 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 2,28,10,000 ~ 2 Crore+ Ganesh Prasad BSP 0 8th Pass 67 Rs 2,29,100 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohan Prasad Kala IND 0 Others 59 Rs 75,79,26,000 ~ 75 Crore+ / Rs 2,98,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+ Naveen Prakash Nautiyal IND 0 Doctorate 33 Rs 83,589 ~ 83 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

