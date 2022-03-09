Sri Nagar (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sri Nagar (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Sri Nagar (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Manju Tyagi. The Sri Nagar (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

sri nagar (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anil Kumar AAP 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 21,84,897 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandni INC 0 Literate 28 Rs 22,00,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahavir Singh Asankhya Samaj Party 0 Literate 80 Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Manju Tyagi BJP 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 3,07,24,344 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Meera Bano BSP 1 Literate 41 Rs 87,61,479 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Parmeshwar Din IND 0 Not Given 62 Rs 1,25,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prashant Verma IND 1 Post Graduate 36 Rs 23,02,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Sharan SP 0 Graduate 59 Rs 9,77,49,000 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 8,50,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Satallu Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 12th Pass 64 Rs 67,26,000 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

sri nagar (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Manju Tyagi BJP 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 2,00,90,356 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandravati Devi RLD 0 Literate 45 Rs 96,15,270 ~ 96 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Dinesh Kumar Swarajya Party Of India 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 9,85,800 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Meera Bano SP 0 Literate 36 Rs 87,70,000 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Neelam Devi Chaudhary Rashtriya Bahujan Congress Party 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 49,77,979 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 44,00,000 ~ 44 Lacs+ Praveen Kumar BSP 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 67,65,938 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

sri nagar (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ramsaran SP 0 Graduate 52 Rs 1,13,90,715 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Bhog Nath Pushkar JPS 0 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 6,25,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr.ram Das Kori RPI(A) 0 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 26,80,331 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Er.g. Lal Gautam RLM 0 Others 63 Rs 16,19,986 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaskaran IND 0 Illiterate 45 Rs 2,85,493 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahaveer Singh Shansia Asankhya Samaj Party 0 Literate 69 Rs 1,43,097 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manju Tyagi BJP 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 2,14,67,247 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mayavati INC 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 1,93,72,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Moti Lal Pailvi AITC 0 Graduate Professional 67 Rs 12,07,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Rajaram Gautam IND 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 63,19,943 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Kumar PECP 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 1,46,60,937 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,32,358 ~ 9 Lacs+ Rambhushan IND 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 17,00,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramendra Raj JKP 0 Literate 31 Rs 11,89,895 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramrati Devi IND 0 Literate 47 Rs 1,47,85,937 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,32,358 ~ 9 Lacs+ Shyam Sunder IND 0 5th Pass 27 Rs 35,000 ~ 35 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sripaal BSP 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 98,18,788 ~ 98 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

