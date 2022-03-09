Sri Hargobindpur (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sri Hargobindpur (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Sri Hargobindpur (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Balwinder Singh. The Sri Hargobindpur (sc) seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

sri hargobindpur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amarpal Singh AAP 1 Post Graduate 37 Rs 23,69,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Baljinder Singh BJP 1 12th Pass 52 Rs 25,68,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hansa Singh IND 0 5th Pass 63 Rs 5,60,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jasbir Singh Chahal Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar) 0 5th Pass 36 Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mandeep Singh INC 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 6,86,556 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 89,237 ~ 89 Thou+ Mukhtar Singh Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 1 5th Pass 56 Rs 82,101 ~ 82 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajanbir Singh SAD 1 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 89,02,107 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 21,09,467 ~ 21 Lacs+ Resham Singh Sanjhi Virasat Party 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 4,51,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

sri hargobindpur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Balwinder Singh INC 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 2,20,41,155 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,19,32,029 ~ 1 Crore+ Amarpal Singh AAP 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 23,87,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurmeet Singh BSP 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 5,44,757 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manjit Singh SAD 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 1,49,63,458 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 19,11,922 ~ 19 Lacs+ Om Parkash Aapna Punjab Party 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 1,32,50,462 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sarabjit Singh IND 0 10th Pass 38 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Sikander Singh IND 0 12th Pass 0 Rs 8,60,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

sri hargobindpur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Des Raj Dugga SAD 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 1,07,37,376 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 24,14,927 ~ 24 Lacs+ Balwinder Singh INC 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 99,19,982 ~ 99 Lacs+ / Rs 14,87,780 ~ 14 Lacs+ Gurnam Singh IND 0 Literate 64 Rs 34,950 ~ 34 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurnam Singh Shergill IND 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 2,21,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kashmir Singh Khunda PPOP 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 35,90,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 6,85,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Lakhwinder Kaur IND 0 Illiterate 51 Rs 3,06,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukhtar Singh BSA 0 Others 47 Rs 1,05,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhwinder Singh BSP 0 Graduate 55 Rs 1,44,40,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 21,00,000 ~ 21 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

