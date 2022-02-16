SPS Baghel among 24 BJP leaders given central security for UP, Punjab polls

As many as 24 BJP politicians from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have been given central security cover by the Ministry of Home Affairs until elections in the two states get over. While the BJP candidate in UP’s Karhal constituency, SPS Baghel, has been accorded Z-category security of the Central Industrial Security Force, Delhi MP Hansraj Hans has been given Z-category security for his campaign visits to Punjab. Baghel is fielded against SP chief and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Ramesh Chand, the BJP MP from UP’s Bhadohi, has been given X-category security of the CISF till elections are over. All others including Nimisha Mehta, former aide to Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, are from Punjab and have been granted Y- and Y-plus-category security of the Central Reserve Police Force.

Some of the leaders who have been granted the CRPF’s Y-category cover are Avtar Singh Zira, Sardar Didar Singh Bhatti, Sardar Kanwar Veer Singh Tohra, Sardar Gurpreet Singh Bhatti and Sardar Hariot Kamal. Sukhvinder Singh Bindra and Parminder Singh Dhindsa have been given Y- plus-category security of the CRPF.

Sources in the ministry said the cover had been accorded after Intelligence Bureau reports of threats to their lives during elections.

In the run-up to West Bengal polls, the government similarly granted central security cover to over a dozen BJP candidates and politicians including Suvendu Adhikari, who had quit the TMC. While Babul Supriyo was accorded Z-category security, Rupa Ganguly enjoyed Y-category security. The other BJP leaders who got central security in West Bengal included Jitender Tewari, Hirenmay Chattopadhyay, Yash Dasgupta, Sravanti Chatterjee, cricketer Ashok Din da and former TMC legislators Bansari Maity, Dipali Biswas, Baishali Dalmiya, Saikat Panja, Biswajit Kundu and Shilabhadra Dutta.

The Centre had also accorded security cover to actor Mithun Chakraborty, who joined the BJP ahead of the polls but did not contest the elections. BJP MPs Subhas Sarkar, Kunar Hembram and Jagannath Sarkar and state committee member Krishnendu Mukherjee were also provided security by the Centre.

After the polls were over and the state witnessed political violence, the Centre again granted security cover to all 77 BJP MLAs in the state.