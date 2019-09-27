Sports stars Sandeep Singh, Yogeshwar Dutt join BJP

In a boost to ruling BJP in poll-bound Haryana, Olympic medal-winning wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, former Indian hockey team captain Sandeep Singh and lone SAD MLA from the state, Balkar Singh, joined the party Thursday. While Dutt may be fielded from Baroda or Gohana Assembly constituency, Sandeep Singh is likely to get a ticket from Pehowa in Kurukshetra district for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections, said sources.

All three joined the party in the presence of Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala at party headquarters in New Delhi.

Barala lauded the two sportspersons for their contribution to the country and asserted that their presence will help the party achieve its mission of winning more than 75 seats in upcoming polls.

The BJP’s national media head Anil Baluni said that entry of such personalities in the run-up to the election indicated that there is a “pro-incumbency wave” in the state and added that it is a “sign that the BJP is a sure winner”.

Dutt and Sandeep Singh said they have joined the BJP to serve the country as they are impressed with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “With the abolition of Article 370, there is something like a revolution in the country. I am very impressed with it. I believe that good work can be done by joining politics also. Sportspersons should also join the politics to strengthen sports,” said Dutt, 36, who had won the bronze medal in wrestling in 2020 London Olympics. “After wrestling this (politics) is like a new inning for me,” he added. The Haryana wrestler was also awarded with Padma Shri in 2013.

Arjuna Awardee Sandeep Singh said that he has been following the policies of BJP since long. “I am impressed with the honesty of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. That’s why I have joined the BJP. Till now, I have served the country as a sportsperson and now I would like to contribute in each and every field,” he added.

On the occasion, Barala said the Sandeep Singh’s father was running a hockey nursery at Shahabad in Kurukshetra district and they were motivating youths in the field of sports. He also pointed to a biopic ‘Soorma’ made on the life of Sandeep Singh. International wrestler Babita Phogat has already joined the BJP.

While joining BJP Thursday, SAD MLA Balkaur Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working in the interest of country and everybody is impressed with him. “The abolition of Article 370 was a necessary step. The Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana has ensured all round development in the state. That’s why I have joined BJP today,” said Balkaur Singh.

Singh had won the 2014 Assembly polls from Kalanwali constituency of Sirsa district when SAD had poll alliance with the Indian National Lok Dal of former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala. Recently, the INLD faced a split in the party and Dushyant Chautala formed a new political outfit Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). Months after its formation, the JJP leaders had claimed that Balkaur Singh has joined their party. However, just two days after the claims of JJP, Balkaur Singh had insisted that he was still with SAD. “JJP leaders had come to my residence to only have tea with me,” he had stated then.