Maharashtra elections: Sporadic violence marks polling in state

Sporadic violence marred polling in Maharashtra Monday, with a Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) candidate and his wife being assaulted in one such incident.

In Solapur’s Karmala Assembly segment, VBA attributed the assault on its candidate Atul Khupse and his wife to supporters of NCP-backed Independent candidate Sanjaty Shinde who is contesting from the same seat.

In Aurangabad’s Manjurpura, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP Imtiyaz Jaleel was manhandled during a clash between NCP and AIMIM workers. Police had to resort to a mild lathicharge to disperse the crowd. In Jalna’s Ambad constituency, a clash broke out between NCP and BJP workers.

Ahmednagar’s Karjat-Jamkhed Assembly seat, where Sharad Pawar’s grandson Rohit Pawar and Water Conservation Minister Ram Shinde are locked in a fierce contest, witnessed a clash between BJP and NCP workers in Bandkhadak village. The incident saw two BJP workers sustaining knife injuries and BJP workers pelting stones at a car belonging to NCP supporters. Police have lodged a case and arrested five people over the incident.

In Amravati’s Varud Morshi, three motorcycle-borne masked men allegedly fired at the car of Sevendra Bhuyar, a candidate of the pro-farmer outfit Swabhimani Paksha. Later, Bhuyar was also beaten up by assailants.

Beed, where former minister Jaydutt Kshirsagar of Shiv Sena is contesting against his nephew and NCP candidate Sandeep, supporters of both sides clashed outside a polling booth after allegations of bogus voting were raised against Jaydutt.