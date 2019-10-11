‘Spent most of jail term in hospital’: Ex-cop lands in controversy after video claiming ‘slip of tongue’ goes viral

FORMER POLICEMAN Pradeep Sharma, who is contesting the Assembly elections from Nalasopara on a Shiv Sena ticket, landed in a controversy after a video in which he is purpotedly seen saying he spent majority of his jail term in a hospital instead of a prison started making the rounds on social media. The ‘encounter specialist’, however, later issued a video claiming it was a “slip of the tongue” that resulted in the controversy.

When Sharma had been arrested in the Lakhan Bhaiyya fake encounter case, the then prison IG had in 2012 written to the Thane prison expressing concerns over Sharma spending nearly half of his jail sentence in the Thane civil hospital on the grounds that he had a back problem.

A video had started doing the rounds on social media last week in which Sharma is heard making admission while addressing a rally in Nalasopara. He is heard saying, “During the tough period of my life, Shinde saheb helped me a lot…during the jail term of three-and-a-half years, I spent two-and-a-half years in hospital, it was only because of his help.”

Shinde is believed to be Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who is currently a Cabinet minister in the BJP-led state government. Shinde later told mediapersons that Sharma was a police officer then and that it was not wrong to help an officer.

After controversy broke out, Sharma released a video in which he clarified that he had spent two-and-a-half-months in hospital and that two-and-a-half-years was a slip of the tongue. He said that Shinde had just given him moral support and he was an MLA and not a minister then. Both Sharma and Shinde did not respond to calls.

Sharma’s claim of it being a slip of the tongue, however, is in contrast to the letter written by jail authorities in May 2012 to the Mumbai and Thane police commissioners, and the civil surgeon of Thane civil hospital, where Sharma has got himself admitted 54 times and spent 361 days in the Thane civil hospital between January 2010 and mid-April 2012.

Sharma was arrested for allegedly staging the encounter of alleged Chhota Rajan aide Ram Narain Gupta, alias Lakhan Bhaiyya, in November 2006. He was eventually acquitted in the case.