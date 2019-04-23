Special police teams, central forces to keep vigil during Phase 3 polls in Pune

The Pune City Police has prepared 31 flying squad teams, 31 static surveillance teams along with five special squads — including Instant Response Team (IRT), Prompt Response Team (PRT), Crime Response Team (CRT), Divisional Response Team (DRT) and Zonal Response Team (ZRT) — for maintaining law and order situation during the voting for the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday.

Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham said their jurisdiction has been divided into 124 sectors and each sector will have an IRT comprising an assistant police inspector and three constables for patrolling.

Besides, there would be 30 PRT led by a senior police inspector, 30 CRT comprising a police inspector and detection branch sleuths, 15 DRT covering two police stations each with one assistant sub-inspector and ten constables, six ZRT covering the five zones.

Deputy Commisssioner of Police (special branch) Mitesh Gatte said there are 451 building with 2,509 polling booths in the jurisdiction of Pune City Police. Of these, 41 buildings are located in sensitive areas, for which additional police force will be deployed.

Also, there are 100 booths declared as critical. One police officer and home guards have been additionally deployed at each critical booth. In all, 2,479 police officers and 1,540 home guards have been deployed at all 2,509 booths. Joint Commissioner of Police Shivaji Bodakhe said a police team would visit a polling booth after every 10 minutes. If any untoward incident is reported, then based upon the gravity of the incident, police teams would be sent to the spot to handle the situation.

Striking forces of joint commissioner, additional commissioners of police, five riot control teams, five reserve striking forces of control room have also been formed. Two platoons of the Central Reserve Police Force, one State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) platoon and a team comprising one assistant commissioner, two inspectors, six sub-inspectors, 10 constables and five armed guards would be deployed for the security of main strong room.