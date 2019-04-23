Toggle Menu
Special police teams, central forces to keep vigil during Phase 3 polls in Punehttps://indianexpress.com/elections/special-police-teams-central-forces-to-keep-vigil-during-phase-3-polls-in-pune-5689338/

Special police teams, central forces to keep vigil during Phase 3 polls in Pune

Deputy Commisssioner of Police (special branch) Mitesh Gatte said there are 451 building with 2,509 polling booths in the jurisdiction of Pune City Police. Of these, 41 buildings are located in sensitive areas, for which additional police force will be deployed.

Pune voting, Maharashtra polling, Maharashtra voting, election security, Pune City Police, Indian Express
Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham said their jurisdiction has been divided into 124 sectors and each sector will have an IRT comprising an assistant police inspector and three constables for patrolling. (Express Photo By Neeraj Priyadarshi)

The Pune City Police has prepared 31 flying squad teams, 31 static surveillance teams along with five special squads — including Instant Response Team (IRT), Prompt Response Team (PRT), Crime Response Team (CRT), Divisional Response Team (DRT) and Zonal Response Team (ZRT) — for maintaining law and order situation during the voting for the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday.

Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham said their jurisdiction has been divided into 124 sectors and each sector will have an IRT comprising an assistant police inspector and three constables for patrolling.

Besides, there would be 30 PRT led by a senior police inspector, 30 CRT comprising a police inspector and detection branch sleuths, 15 DRT covering two police stations each with one assistant sub-inspector and ten constables, six ZRT covering the five zones.

Deputy Commisssioner of Police (special branch) Mitesh Gatte said there are 451 building with 2,509 polling booths in the jurisdiction of Pune City Police. Of these, 41 buildings are located in sensitive areas, for which additional police force will be deployed.

Advertising

Also, there are 100 booths declared as critical. One police officer and home guards have been additionally deployed at each critical booth. In all, 2,479 police officers and 1,540 home guards have been deployed at all 2,509 booths. Joint Commissioner of Police Shivaji Bodakhe said a police team would visit a polling booth after every 10 minutes. If any untoward incident is reported, then based upon the gravity of the incident, police teams would be sent to the spot to handle the situation.

Striking forces of joint commissioner, additional commissioners of police, five riot control teams, five reserve striking forces of control room have also been formed. Two platoons of the Central Reserve Police Force, one State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) platoon and a team comprising one assistant commissioner, two inspectors, six sub-inspectors, 10 constables and five armed guards would be deployed for the security of main strong room.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Congress, CPM approach Election Commission over PM Modi ‘Diwali’ remark
2 PMO looks beyond May 23, asks depts for 100-day action plan of new govt
3 Maharashtra: In coastal areas, the big catch this poll season — curbing LED-light fishing