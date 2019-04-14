Special Police Observer leaves for Delhi, wants more central forces for second phase

Special Police Observer Vivek Dube Saturday left for Delhi to meet the Election Commission of India (ECI), seeking, among others, more companies of central forces for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal.

Advertising

Under the second phase, three constituencies — Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Raiganj — will vote on April 18.

Sources said Dube wants 140 companies of central forces for the second leg. In the first phase, 83 companies of central forces were deployed. Of them, 47 were in Cooch Behar, which witnessed stray incidents of clashes during the polls, and the rest in Alipurduar.

Opposition parties alleged trouble in all booths that were manned by the state police, though the ECI said the first phase polling concluded peacefully. They wrote letters to the EC, demanding more central forces for the rest of the phases.

“The second phase has more polling stations and sensitive booths. The distance between the polling stations is more. That’s why the second phase requires more central forces,” said an EC official. More than 80 per cent of the booths in Darjeeling are prone to violence.

As many as 25 additional companies from other states have been sent for the second phase in West Bengal.

BJP leaders had demonstrated in front of the Chief Electoral Office, demanding repolling in 336 booths in Cooch Behar and Alipurduar. The All India Forward Bloc and the Congress too demanded repolling in 63 and 70 booths respectively.

On April 11, the day of the first phase poll, the EC received 707 complaints — 611 from Cooch Behar and 96 from Alipurduar.

It has received 1,962 complaints through National Grievances Services since the announcement of polls; of which, only 14 are yet to be disposed of. Complaints received through NGS(Citizen) stand at 3,017 in the same period, of which 48 are being addressed. As many as 5,030 complaints have been received through cVIGIL; all but 23 have been disposed of.

“Ten vehicles can move with the car of the candidate during the campaign rally. No additional vehicle within a 100-metre periphery is allowed,” said Additional CEO Sanjay Basu.