Special Election Observer begins scrutiny of video footage of West Tripura polls

Special election observer Vinod Zutshi, who was appointed by the Election Commission to scrutinise the polling held in West Tripura constituency, on Wednesday began examining video footage recorded by webcasting cameras and other related documents. The scrutiny was ordered following complaints from different political parties about widespread rigging and other poll irregularities.

“He visited the state control room last evening and has started examining all video footage, documents etc from this morning. He will submit his report to the Election Commission at New Delhi,” Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Suman Rakshit told indianexpress.com.

After polling was held in West Tripura constituency on April 11, CPI(M) and Congress accused the ruling BJP of perpetrating widespread violence. The Opposition parties also expressed concern about similar poll irregularities in East Tripura seat, where polling was deferred from April 18 to April 24.

In a notification issued on Tuesday night, West Tripura Returning Officer Sandeep Namdeo Mahatme asked all assistant Returning Officers (ARO) to submit all related documents and copies of video footages along with memory cards from webcasting cameras.

The CPI(M) met the Special Election Observer on Wednesday morning and urged for fresh elections in West Tripura constituency. “We earlier demanded re-polls in 846 polling booths that were rigged according to our reports. But there were many other polling stations where voters were intimidated and obstructed from casting their franchise,” CPI(M) state secretary Goutam Das said.

The Congress had welcomed the ECI’s move to dispatch a special observer to scrutinise the polls held on April 11. The party’s state vice president Tapas Dey had earlier demanded fresh elections in West Tripura seat.