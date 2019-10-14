Speak up on Pulwama probe: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Centre

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has demanded that the Central government should come forward with information, if any, on Pulwama attack.

“The BJP is blowing the Article 370 trumpet in Maharashtra elections instead of talking about unemployment and economic recession. But they are not talking anything about the probe into Pulwama attack in which over 40 soldiers were killed,” Baghel said while addressing a press conference in Nagpur on Monday.

Baghel is touring the region to campaign for Congress candidates.

“The government should tell the country how 250 kg RDX was brought to the place, and by whom, where not a bird can flutter its wings (parinda bhi par nahi maar saktaa),” Baghel demanded. “They had done similarly in regard with demonetisation. Nobody later came to know how much currency returned to banks,” Baghel said.

He criticised the manner in which Article 370 was abrogated. “Nobody was told. They just bulldosed it. This had paved the way for similar actions in any other state that they would like to be reduced to a Union Territory,” Baghel said.

He criticised the BJP’s “love” for Gandhi. “Why don’t you then openly say Nathuram Godse murdabad,” he asked.

Baghel said, “they (RSS) played no role in the freedom struggle and are today issuing certificates of nationalism.”

Baghel claimed that under his rule, Chhattisgarh had managed to tide over effects of economic recession. “We waived off farmers loans and purchased paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal, which was way above the earlier price of about Rs 1,700. This had given money in the hands of farmers, who have purchased vehicles, constructed houses, purchased gold and other consumer goods. This has helped Chhattisgarh overcome economic recession. Today, the automobile sector, which is facing a reversal in growth, is growing in my state at 11 pc,” Baghel said, adding, ” Chhattisgarh agriculture is growing at four per cent. ”

Baghel also alleged that the government was taking money from RBI and passing it on to corporates.