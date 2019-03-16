SP names five more candidates

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday announced five more candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. Tabassum Hasan, who had won the Kairana bypoll on an RLD ticket last year after the death of MP Hukum Singh, has been fielded from the seat, but this time on SP ticket. She had defeated Hukum Singh’s daughter Mriganka Singh in the bypoll.

Tabassum had bagged 4,81,181 votes (51.26%), while BJP’s Singh had got 4,36,564 votes (46.51%). In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP’s Hukum Singh had defeated SP’s Nahid Hasan by 2,36,828 votes. In the list released Friday by the SP, Shafiqur Rahman Barq has again been fielded from Sambhal.