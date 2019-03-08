SP releases first list for Lok Sabha polls, Mulayam to contest from Mainpuri

The Samajwadi Party Friday released its first list of eleven candidates for six Lok Sabha seats. Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will contest from Mainpuri, while sitting MP Dharmendra Yadav will contest from Badaun. Akshay Yadav will contest from Firozabad and Kamlesh Katheria will contest from Ettawah, Bhailal Kol will contest from Robertsganj and Bahraich will be contested by Shabbir Balmiki.

Ettawah, Robertsganj and Bahraich are reserved seats.

Mulayam represented Mainpuri in the Lok Sabha in 1996, 2004 and 2009. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Mulayam Yadav contested from Azamgarh and Mainpuri and won both.

The Samajwadi Party had announced a pre-poll alliance with former rival BSP in UP where the BSP has announced to contest on 38 seats while the SP will fight on 37 seats. Both the parties have left Amethi and Rae Bareli for the Congress. In its first list of 15 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress Thursday announced Sonia Gandhi would contest from Rae Bareli, while party chief Rahul Gandhi would seek re-election from Amethi.