SP promises job scheme for ubran poor, says will end farmers’ debt burden by 2025

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday released its election manifesto, promising, among other things, an Urban Employment Guarantee Act on the lines of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to boost employment, 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, and make farmers “loan-free” by 2025.

The Opposition party has promised to provide two free LPG cylinders to poor families every year, a litre of free petrol a month to motorcycle owners, and three litres of free petrol or six kilograms of compressed natural gas (CNG) to autorickshaw owners to tackle inflation.

For farmers, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party has said all farm produce will be bought at minimum support price (MSP) and sugarcane growers will be reimbursed for their produce within 15 days. “Small farmers with fewer than two acres of land will be given two sacks of DAP (Diammonium Phosphate fertiliser) and five sacks of urea,” reads the SP manifesto.

Promising to make farmers debt-free by 2025, Akhilesh Yadav said an SP government would enact a debt relief law for the benefit of extremely poor farmers. Farmers will also receive free electricity for irrigation — it has been central to the party’s campaign pitch — interest-free loans, insurance cover and pension, the SP has said in the document. The SP manifesto also promised to build a farmer memorial in the memory of “martyred farmers” and set up “Kisan Bazars” in all districts.

Reiterating his earlier promise of 300 units of free electricity, Yadav said on being voted to power his government would ensure 24-hour power supply across the state.

The SP, which has been repeatedly questioned and critiqued by the BJP for its record on women’s safety and law enforcement when in power, has promised 33 per cent reservation to women in government jobs, including the police. The manifesto adds, “Under this, women from EWS, SC and ST, and general categories will be included.” The party has vowed to revive women helpline service 1090, and provide free education to girls from kindergarten to post-graduation.

“The Kanya Vidya Dhan Scheme will be restarted under which Rs 36,000 will be given to girls who complete Class 12,” reads the manifesto.

The party has promised to set up CCTVs and conduct drone surveillance in all towns and villages within a year of coming to power. There will be zero tolerance for hate crimes against minority communities and Dalits, it has said. All policemen will be provided one day off per week and pending promotions will be cleared, according to the SP.

To ensure social justice, the party has announced a number of initiatives. Among other things, it has promised to restart the Samajwadi Pension Scheme and pay Rs 18,000 annually to senior citizens, women who need financial aid, and families below the poverty line. “The benefits from this will reach one crore families in UP,” reads the manifesto.

The party has also announced it will establish “Samajwadi canteens and kirana [general] stores” to provide essential items at subsidised rates to the poor, labourers, the unemployed and the homeless. The SP has also promised to start a helpline (1890) for migrant workers in the state and across India. The party has said Rs 18,000 will also be paid annually to workers such as craftsmen, cobblers, tailors and carpenters.

To develop the state’s education sector, the Opposition party has promised to build a “model school” in each district, and double the seats available at universities. “All students will be given laptops after they finish class 12,” reads the manifesto.

The party has also promised to launch a special drive for the reinstatement of “Shiksha Mitras” and double their training programme. Yadav said the remuneration of the “Shiksha Mitras” would be increased and they would be given regular government jobs within three years. According to the manifesto, an SP government will also focus on English education under the state education policy and education will be provided in local languages to strengthen cultural identity. Uttar Pradesh would be made a 100 per cent literate state by 2027, Yadav said.

On healthcare, the SP has said it will triple the health budget so that it constitutes 10 per cent of the state’s entire budget. For the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, a State Micro Finance Bank will be established while a “single roof clearance system” will be set up to expedite the setting up of new industries, the manifesto reads.

According to the document, the party will create “free WiFi zones” in every village and town, and restore an old pension scheme for government employees that was in place before 2005. — With PTI inputs