After SP MP joins BJP, Akhilesh Yadav terms it as ‘ghaatey ka sauda’

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday termed party’s Gorakhpur MP Praveen Kumar Nishad joining BJP as ‘ghaatey ka sauda’ (loss-making deal) for the saffron party. Hours after Nishad joined the BJP, the SP supremo reacted on Twitter, claiming that money changed hands in the deal.

Yadav said that in the by-poll held last year, the people of Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency had voted for the SP-BSP alliance and not for Praveen Nishad.

‘विकास’ पूछ रहा है: गोरखपुर में सांसद जी को मठाधीशी का जो झोला भर प्रसाद मिला है, क्या उसे वो पूरा गटक जाएंगे या किसी से बाँटेंगे भी? ये भाजपा का घाटे का सौदा है क्योंकि जनता ने सांसद को नहीं, उनके पीछे एकजुट महागठबंधन को जिताया था. चुनाव में इन मौसेराें की नैया डूबना तय है. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 4, 2019

“This is BJP’s loss making deal as people had voted for the grand alliance (SP-BSP) and not the parliamentarian (Praveen Nishad),” Akhilesh Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

Yadav also claimed that Nishad switched over to the BJP in return for a bag of ‘prasad’ (cash) from the ‘mathadheesh’ (head priest) of Gorakhnath temple, referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“Will the Gorakhpur MP who got a bag full of ‘prasad’ from the mathadheesh distribute it among others or devour it alone?,” asked Akhilesh Yadav using his hashtag #VikasPoochhRahaHai in his tweets to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his development claims.

“It is certain that the boat of the brothers will sink in the elections,” he said in an apparent reference to Praveen Nishad and Adityanath.

Praveen Nishad, whose father Sanjay Nishad is the head of the Nishad Party, had emerged victorious in the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha by-poll last year after the SP and the BSP joined hands to take on the BJP.

Though he had contested on an SP ticket, differences grew between Sanjay Nishad and the SP as it wanted him to contest again on its symbol while he wanted to fight as a Nishad Party candidate. The BJP has not yet announced its candidate for Gorakhpur, the political turf of Adityanath. The saffron party may bank on Nishad to reclaim its bastion.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party on Saturday named another Nishad community member as its candidate from the coveted seat. Ram Bhuwal Nishad, the SP candidate, has been a two-time MLA from Kaudiram Assembly seat, now Gorakhpur rural, and was the fisheries minister during BSP chief Mayawati’s government in 2007.

Last week, the Nishad Party– headed by Praveen Nishad’s father Sanjay– had pulled out of the SP-BSP-RLD ‘mahagathbandhan’ in Uttar Pradesh.

The Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (Nishad Party) was formed in 2016 to empower Nishads, Kewats, Binds and other communities, whose livelihoods are dependent on rivers.

Members of these communities are mostly boatmen or fishermen, and are demanding Scheduled Caste status.

-With PTI