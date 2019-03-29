SP leader gets rap from NCW, Akhilesh Yadav over remarks against Jaya Prada

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Thursday directed party workers not to make indecent comments against women after the National Commission for Women (NCW) pulled up a party leader for allegedly making derogatory remarks against actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada.

A video purportedly showing SP’s Sambhal district president Firoz Khan making the remarks was shared on social media. Follow more election news here.

Taking note, the NCW issued a notice to Khan, seeking an explanation from him for the remarks. Following the incident, Yadav issued a statement saying, “The SP has always given priority to the honour of women and believed in equality of men and women. It has come to the notice of the party that the Sambhal district president made some statement which has created confusion. No party worker should make indecent comments on women. The SP has always believed in respecting women,” he added.

“SP’s national president has issued strict directives to the official (Khan) and has made it clear that no one in the party should say anything derogatory about women,” the statement added. Reacting to media reports on Khan’s comments, NCW Under Secretary Barnali Shome said, “The remarks are not only sexist but also extremely offensive, unethical and shows disrespect towards the dignity of women in general.”

The commission strongly condemns such irresponsible and disparaging views from persons holding responsible positions, the notice said to Khan. Jaya Prada, who is a former Samajwadi Party MP, joined the BJP on Tuesday.