SP-BSP tie-up may have a bearing on all five Uttarakhand seats

THE coming together of the BSP and Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttarakhand for the coming Lok Sabha elections may have a bearing on all the five parliamentary seats of the state. While the alliance may pose some challenge in Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar, in Tehri, Pauri Garhwal, and Almora, the alliance could cut into the votes of both the main contenders BJP and Congress.

Of the two, the BSP has a wider base in Uttarakhand than the SP, though only the SP has ever won a Lok Sabha seat in Uttarakhand — Haridwar (SC), in 2004. However, the BSP has won seats in the Assembly elections in Uttarakhand. The parties have announced that the BSP would be contesting four Lok Sabha seats in the state as part of the alliance, leaving only Pauri Garhwal for the SP.

Both the BJP and Congress are evenly matched in Uttarakhand, and while the 2014 Modi wave had seen the BJP win all the five Lok Sabha seats in the state, it was the Congress that had taken all in 2009.

As for the BSP-SP, in 2014, they had together got 5.19 per cent of the votes, with the BSP securing 4.78 per cent on its own. Apart from Haridwar, the BSP has a strong presence in the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar constituency, with both seats falling in the plains of Uttarakhand, along the border with UP.

In the 2017 state Assembly polls, which the BJP won, while the BSP and SP had not won any of the 70 seats, the BSP had got 7.04 per cent of the votes, and the SP 1.12 per cent. In the 2012 Assembly polls won by the Congress, the BSP had won three seats (all in the Haridwar belt) with a total vote share of 12.19 per cent. The SP vote share was 1.41 per cent.

BSP Uttarakhand president Kuldeep Baliyan said they were confident of a good performance. “We have a strong presence in Uttarakhand, especially in its plain areas.” The SP currently does not have a state unit. Its former Uttarakhand unit head Satya Narayan Sachan said, “Our party president Akhilesh Yadavji’s wife Dimple Yadavji is from Pauri district. We have requested Akhileshji to nominate Dimpleji from Pauri.”