SP-BSP made Azamgarh a terror hub, tried to defame it: Yogi Adityanath

He said, “How does the identity crisis faced by Azamgarh manifest itself? Today, if youths from Azamgarh go outside and tell people where they are from, they are denied hotel rooms and rented accommodation.”

Yogi Adityanath with Nirahua in Azamgarh. (Twitter)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday said the SP and its ally BSP had turned Azamgarh into a hub of terrorism and crime, which, according to him, triggered an identity crisis for the people of the district.

Adityanath was addressing a public meeting in support of BJP’s Azamgarh candidate, Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, who is contesting against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Azamgarh will vote on May 12 in the sixth phase of the LS polls.

Aaj Azamgarh ko SP-BSP ne aatank aur apradh ka garh bana kar ke badnam karne ki jo cheshta ki hai isse ubhaarne hum aye hain (The SP-BSP tried to defame Azamgarh by turning it into a hub of terrorism and crime. We are here to provide relief from this),” said Adityanath, adding that it was very difficult for district youths to find rented accommodation in other cities.

