SP, BSP govts used to work for people from their castes: Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Sunday hit out at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party president (SP) Akhilesh Yadav, saying that their governments used to distribute benefits of government schemes on the basis of caste and religion.

Advertising

Speaking at a rally in Barabanki, Shah said, “This behenji (Mayawati) and Akhilesh, when their government was in power, they did not work for anyone except their family and people belonging to their castes. Now, does anyone ask for your caste when gas cylinders are distributed? We gave reservation to upper castes. We have removed casteism from India.”

Claiming that criminals in the state are scared of police after Yogi Adityanath took over as UP CM, Shah said, “There was a time when police were scared of goondas. When Yogiji’s government came, he fixed the goondas and now they are scared of police.”

READ | Modi has shown he is a man with 56-inch chest with anti-terror strikes: Amit Shah

Advertising

Shah also alleged that the previous governments were soft on terrorism. “For 10 years, there was UPA government at the Centre and Akhilesh and Mayawati’s government in Uttar Pradesh. Infiltrators used to come from Pakistan and behead our soldiers. Mauni baba used to stay quiet. I can’t forget they killed our brother Hemraj (soldier whose body was mutilated by Pakistan army) and Mumbai was attacked, killing 350 people. No action was taken. Recently, our soldiers were attacked… There was anger in the country. Then what happened… Pakistan also put its tanks and guns on the border thinking Modiji might conduct another surgical strike. But, Modiji is a leader with a 56-inch chest… He ordered the Air Force to drop bombs at terror camps in Balakot…” Shah said.

The BJP chief also claimed that the opposition leaders mourned when the Air Force conducted air strikes in Pakistan. “There was celebration across the country that day. There was mourning at two places — in Pakistan and then at the offices of Mayawati and Akhilesh… It was like they lost a cousin. What I don’t understand is that terrorists were killed in Pakistan. What hurts them here? Their votebank is unhappy and might not vote for them,” Shah said.

READ | This election is about taking revenge for martyrs, says Shah

Shah also spoke about Indian Overseas Congress Chairman Sam Pitroda and said that he suggested talks with terrorists, but the BJP government believes in “a bomb for a bullet”.

“Rahul baba’s guru Sam Pitroda said 4-5 boys created some ‘dhamaal’… Why did you drop bombs… He wanted talks. I want to ask you should there be talks with people who kill 40 soldiers? I would like to tell Rahul baba, Akhilesh and you also… listen ‘behenji’, if you want to have love talks with terrorists, then do it… We in the BJP government believe in responding with a bomb in return for a bullet,” Shah said.

Referring to Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said, “We have made it clear in our manifesto that we will get rid of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir… Should infiltrators be removed from the country or not? We implemented NRC in Assam… All these people in the Opposition asked why are you removing these people, what will they eat? What about their human rights? I want to ask all of them. When they drop bombs and kill people of India, what about their human rights? They have no answer… Help us form the government… We will remove each infiltrator from this country.”

The BJP has fielded Upendra Rawat from Barabanki while the SP has fielded Ram Sagar Rawat. The Congress has fielded AICC general secretary PL Punia’s son Tanuj Punia. Barabanki, a reserved seat, will vote on May 6 in the fifth phase.