SP-BSP friendship has expiry date of May 23, says Modi

Taking on Opposition leaders at election rallies in different states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the “friendship” between Samajwadi Party (SP) and the BSP in Uttar Pradesh has an “expiry date” of May 23, when the Lok Sabha polls results are declared, and that voters have a choice of choosing between “votebhakti” of the Opposition and the BJP’s “deshbhakti”.

Advertising

He also wondered how, after the first two phases of polls, Opposition leaders have stopped questions on the Pulwama terror attack, the defence forces, and the number of casualties of terrorists.

Click here for more election news

In West Bengal, Modi took a dig at CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and said that like people of Bengal he, too, made a mistake and took her to be a “saadgi ki murti (symbol of simplicity)” and a hardworking leader who thinks well of Bengal. “But after becoming the PM I got to know about her, and my head hangs in shame due to her anti-people policies – I was wrong, it was my mistake,” he said.

On Saturday, Modi addressed rallies in Etah, UP; Araria, Bihar; and Balurghat, Bengal. All three constituencies go to the polls on April 23.

Advertising

At Etah, he said, “Enemies are behaving like friends…. The expiry date of this alliance between ‘Bua’ (Mayawati) and ‘Babua’ (Akhilesh Yadav) is fixed – May 23.”

Read | Eye on Delhi, Mayawati, Mulayam end 24-yr rivalry to share stage in Mainpuri

He said, “If I question Behen-ji, she will get into a lot of trouble. She is asking votes for SP, which has no respect for women – the same SP which exploited the Dalits. Indeed, it must have been a very difficult decision for her (to team up with the SP).”

UP Chief Mister Yogi Adityanath, who shared the dais with Modi, claimed that the Akhilesh government could not have provided uninterrupted power supply since the SP supported dacoits, who operate in the dark.

In Araria, Modi said: “Aaj desh ke ek taraf vote-bhakti ki rajniti hai (aur) dusri taraf deshbhakti ki. Aap yaad kijiye Mumbai 26/11 attack. Tab desh ke veer jawanon ne Pakistan me ghus ke badla lene ki ijaazat maangi thhi, lekin Congress sarkar ne sena ko kuchh bhi karne se mana kar diya kyunki ussey vote-bhakti ki rajniti karni thhi…Congress aur uske saathiyon ne Pakistan ko sazaa dene ke bajay Hinduon ke saath aatanki shabd chipkane ke liye saazishon par dhyan lagaya…(There is politics of votes and opposed to that is patriotism. Recall 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Even then, our soldiers had sought permission to launch an attack inside Pakistan but the Congress government stopped them due to the politics of votes. Instead of punishing Pakistan, attempts were made to add terror tag for Hindus…)”

He shared dais with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, and Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi.

In Balurghat, the PM alleged that the TMC has taken appeasement politics to such a level that it is bringing in Bangladeshi actors to campaign for the polls.

He was referring to the recent controversy over Bangadeshi actor Firdous allegedly campaigning for TMC’s Raiganj candidate Kanaialal Agarwal in Islampur.

On the contentious issues of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Modi said the TMC has been misleading the people. “The Bill enables Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs and Chakma refuges in India to get citizenship. I have information that workers of the ruling party (TMC) are misleading the people. Please do not fall into their trap.”