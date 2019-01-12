SP, BSP contesting 2019 polls together for survival, not for Uttar Pradesh: BJP

Reacting to the announcement of an alliance between the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP Saturday said the two former rivals were coming together only “for their survival” and “not for the country or Uttar Pradesh”.

“The SP and BSP have allied neither for the country nor for Uttar Pradesh, but for their survival. They know they cannot fight PM Modi on their own and their opposition to him is the sole base for their alliance,” Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

In a joint press conference held Saturday, BSP chief Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav announced that the two parties will contest 38 seats each in the 80-member Assembly while leaving two for smaller parties and the Amethi and Rae Bareli seats for the Congress.

Prasad also downplayed suggestions that the alliance between the former rivals would have any impact on the parliamentary polls, saying elections are not about mathematics but chemistry.

During the press conference, Akhilesh Yadav said the alliance is necessary to “defeat the arrogance of BJP.” “It was necessary for BSP and SP to come together. BJP can go to any extent to create differences in our workers, we must be united and counter any such tactic,” he said.

Drawing a parallel between the BJP and the Congress, Mayawati said the Congress had imposed Emergency while the BJP is responsible for an undeclared Emergency in the country.

Akhilesh and Mayawati, who had exchanged barbs of ‘Bua’ and ‘Babua’ against each other while campaigning for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and the 2017 Assembly polls, had come together to contest three bypolls last year — and won all of them.