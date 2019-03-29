SP, BSP, Congress on ‘Sarab’ jibe: Shows mindset... doesn’t suit PM

Opposition parties reacted angrily to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘sarab’ (liquor) jibe at the SP-RLD-BSP alliance in UP. The Congress sought an apology from the Prime Minister, saying he had mocked the democratic system by insulting three political parties and asked whether a Prime Minister should use such language, and whether his remarks amounted to violation of the model code of conduct.

While BSP chief Mayawati said the Prime Minister’s remark was reflective of his “casteist and distorted mindset”, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav said the “tele-prompter” had exposed that “those who promote intoxication of hatred” do not know the difference between ‘sharab’ and ‘sarab’. Click here for more election news

Mayawati said: “Undermining the dignity of the post of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has described the SP-RLD-BSP alliance as ‘Sharab’ at a Meerut rally. This highlights his fear of the alliance, his nervousness, and reflects his casteist and distorted mindset.”

Akhilesh too slammed Modi: “Today, the tele-prompter exposed that those who promote intoxication of hatred do not know the difference between ‘sharab’ and ‘sarab’. ‘Sarab’ means mirage, which is a blurred dream which the BJP has been showing for the past five years but has never fulfilled. It is once again showing ‘sarab’ to people during elections.”

The Congress, which was denied a space in the SP-BSP-RLD alliance, said the Prime Minister, like a “flop actor of a flop film”, is coming out with acronyms everyday.

Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said: “Would you describe three political parties contesting the elections as ‘sharab’? Is it the right conduct of the Prime Minister? Will the country accept this? Do oppose politically, give arguments but the fact is you don’t have anything except abuse… nothing about the future. Therefore, like a flop actor of a flop film, you keep coming out with acronyms.”

He wondered whether the Prime Minister’s remarks amounted to a violation of the model code of conduct. “The Prime Minister has mocked the democratic system by equating three political parties with ‘sharab’… he should apologise to the 130 crore people of the country… otherwise, people of the country, and particularly those of Uttar Pradesh, will never forgive you… You are so drunk on power… I don’t think any other politician would have stooped so low,” he said.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said only a small-time leader, not a Prime Minister, can use words like “liquor, opium, heroin, cocaine” for political parties.