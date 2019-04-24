SP, BSP, Congress are self-centred: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday said the SP, BSP and Congress have neither leaders nor any policy, and believes in self-fulfilment.

Adityanath held four meetings in Lalitpur, Mahoba, Unnao and Pukhrayan, as part of his Lok Sabha campaign for the rest four phases in Uttar Pradesh. The chief minister expressed confidence that the BJP will get the largest share of Lok Sabha seats not only in Uttar Pradesh but also in West Bengal.

Warning officials, he said after elections he will review all development works and take strict action against those found guilty of negligence. Adityanath told the crowd that he has already sent a stern message to officials that if they play with the future of youth, then their place will be in jail and their property will be seized.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the air strikes after the Pulwama attack, Adityanath said, “Ab to aatankawad hi nahi aatankawad ko poshit karne wale Pakistan ko bhi paseene chootate hain jab modi ji kisi manch par bol rahe hote hain. (Now not just terrorists but even terror-haven Pakistan sweats when Modi speaks from any dais).”

“Bhashan Modi ji ka Uttar Pradesh ki dharti par hota hai aur Pakistan ke Pradhan Mantri Imran Khan ko Pakistan mein paseena chootata hai ki Bharat ki sena pata nahi kab ghus karke air strike aur surgical strike se Pakistan ki kamar tor dale. (Prime Minister Modi delivers his speech in Uttar Pradesh, but Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan sweats thinking that Indian Army can enter anytime and carry out air strikes or surgical strikes in its territory.)

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also asked people to remember that it was during the SP rule that a terrorist attack had taken place near the makeshift Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi.

He said when the SP government again came back to power, it tried to withdraw cases of these terrorists.