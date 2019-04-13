SP-BSP alliance cannot stop BJP’s vijay rath, Modi govt worked for all sections of society: UP Dy CM

Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister of UP and a prominent OBC face of the BJP in the state, tells The Indian Express that the opposition alliance with its caste combinations cannot take on the BJP over development issues. Excerpts from an interview:

The BJP started its campaign with development issues. But after announcement of elections, issues of nationalism, national security, terrorism and Pakistan are dominating. Has the BJP lost confidence in the work it did in the Centre and UP?

Development has always been the BJP’s main agenda and will remain so. But the opposition does not talk about development issues. They doubt the valour of our Army because of their history of vote bank politics, and demand evidence of the Army’s operations. SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav raised questions on the Pulwama terror attack, Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s adviser Sam Pitroda made remarks that anger jawans as well as every Indian. Should we not answer those who use foul language against our Army, which not even a leader from Pakistan or their government or representative of terror organisations speaks. If we speak to end terrorism, that is not wrong, and we have achieved success in that direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The opposition is making such remarks because they have realised that they will face a worse defeat than 2014 in 2019. And they are frustrated by the revolutionary success of the Modi government on all fronts including development, employment, national security and eradication of poverty.

Is national security an issue this election?

National security is always an issue. If we cannot secure our borders, it will be a blot on our government.

But the opposition is accusing the BJP of politicising the Army?

Why do they not respect our Army and doubt them? They have a problem as terrorism has been hit in the Modi government.

Ram Mandir issue was raise aggressively a few months earlier. But nobody is speaking about that, and discussion is now about ‘Hindu terror’.

Hindus believe the entire world is family, offer milk to snakes on naag panchami and flour to ants because they believe god exists in every living organism. A Hindu can never be a terrorist. But for vote bank politics, the Congress coined terms like Hindu terror and implicated people in fake cases. Now when the truth came out after the court order, we want a reply from the Congress on why Hindus were called terrorists, why cases were lodged against them.

Why the delay in announcement of some candidates? Is BJP reviewing its candidates after the SP-BSP alliance?

Discussion is almost complete on all seats. Party’s central parliamentary board and central election committee has entitled the national president to make the final decisions. We do not contest candidate-based election, only organisation-based election. Everyone has a common message — that our candidate is Modi and symbol is kamal ka phool.

Then, if BJP wins, credit will go to Modi. But if the party’s seats decrease in UP, who will be held responsible?

The BJP will certainly win. SP-BSP alliance cannot stop BJP’s vijay rath. Because their alliance is based on self-interest, sole aim to unseat Modi. None from forward classes, OBCs and Dalits will support them to dislodge Modi because the Modi government has worked in the interest of all sections of society.

The SP-BSP-RLD alliance is hopeful of the Yadav-Muslim-Dalit combination. How will the BJP be affected?

In 2014, people demolished the wall of casteism and raised the wall of development. They (opposition alliance) can possibly challenge BJP with their caste combinations at some places, but cannot take on BJP on the issue of development. Election is not happening on caste basis. SP’s votes will not be transferred to BSP and BSP’s voters will not help SP.