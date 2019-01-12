Here’s why SP-BSP left the Congress out of its alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Officially announcing the alliance between the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Lucknow, Mayawati Saturday outlined the reasons why they left the Congress out. First and foremost, she said, the past experience has shown that the party cannot transfer votes to it. Addressing a press conference in Lucknow along with SP president Akhilesh Yadav, the BSP chief added that during the UPA’s rule, poverty, unemployment and corruption grew.

“Whether it is Congress or BJP, it’s the same thing,” Mayawati said. “Past experience tells me that the Congress can not transfer votes to us. Maybe it’s a conspiracy of Congress to transfer votes to BJP. There’s no real gain from aligning with the Congress.”

While criticising the emergency declared by the Congress in 1975 under the leadership of Indira Gandhi, the BSP supremo also hit out at the BJP for imposing an ‘undeclared emergency’ in the country. “Congress imposed declared emergency, today there is undeclared emergency by the BJP,” she said.

The SP and BSP have decided to contest 38 seats each of the 80 seats in the state while leaving two seats for smaller parties and the Amethi and Rae Bareli seats for the Congress. Amethi is represented by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Rae Bareli by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

The SP and BSP have joined hands to contest elections after 24 years. Mayawati said the alliance was formed to give the ‘Amit Shah and PM Modi’ “sleepless nights”.

During the press conference, both Mayawati and Akhilesh targeted the BJP’s casteist agenda in the state. “The BJP has made UP only about caste, farmers are committing suicide in increasing numbers, people are being killed in encounters based on caste. This alliance will spell the end of cruelty,” said Akhilesh.

Mayawati added that the SP, BSP alliance would defeat the BJP’s casteist agenda.