Akhilesh Yadav will have to bow down before Mayawati for alliance to work, says SP MLA

Just two days after the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samajwadi Party announced their alliance for the coming Lok Sabha elections, SP MLA Hariom Yadav on Monday claimed that the gathbandhan will work only till the time Akhilesh agreed to Mayawati’s terms and conditions and give in to “behenji’s” every demand.

“The SP-BSP alliance will not work in Firozabad. It won’t be successful here. Yeh gathbandhan tabhi tak chal sakta hai jab tak humare rashtriya adhyakshji behenji ki haan mein haan milate rahenge aur ghutne tekte rahenge (This alliance will work till our party chief agrees with Mayawati on everything and bows before her),” the SP leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Saturday, Akhilesh had claimed that he was ready to take the back seat for the sake of the alliance, but that “Behenji” had given him equal space. Mayawati, on the other hand, termed the alliance as a “rajnaitik kranti (political revolution) of 2019”, saying it would cause the “guru-chela”, in a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, to “lose sleep”. Mayawati also expressed confidence that the SP and BSP would both benefit from votes of each other, as had happened when the late Kanshi Ram and former SP president Mulayam Singh Yadav had tied up in 1993.

The tie-up between the two parties marks the coming together of the two bitter rivals after nearly a quarter century of hostility, for the biggest prize in the general elections, Uttar Pradesh. The two parties have decided to contest 38 seats each in Uttar Pradesh, leaving the two Congress bastions of Rae Bareli and Amethi, and keeping two seats aside for any future allies.