SP, BSP afraid of Modi as he has CBI, ED: Rahul Gandhi

Hitting out at the SP-BSP alliance for the first time, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday said both parties are afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “their keys are with the PM who has the CBI and Enforcement Directorate with him”.

Advertising

Speaking at a rally in Badaun, Gandhi said only the Congress can speak against the BJP without fear.

“Ek aur baat mujhe samjhaaiye… Apne dekha Congress party Narendra Modi ke khilaf ladi, aapne dekha Congress party ne nara diya ‘chowkidar’ aur janta ne kaha ‘chor hai’. Jo hamare Samajwadi Party ke aur BSP ke neta hain unke muh se aapne yeh kabhi shabd suna ki ‘chowkidar chor hai’? Nahi, kyonki woh Narendra Modi ji se darte hain, unki history hai. Modi ji ke hath mein CBI hai, Enforcement Directorate hai, BSP aur Samajwadi ki chabi hai (You must have seen how the Congress fought against Narendra Modi and gave the slogan of ‘chowkidar chor hai’. Did you ever hear this from SP and BSP leaders? Never, because they are afraid of Modi. They have a history and Modi has the CBI and Enforcement Directorate in his hands and it is the key to the BSP and SP),” he told the gathering.

The Congress president said that it is only him and his party who can speak freely and would continue to do so.

“Hum dil kholke bolte hain, hum kisi se nahi darte. Agar Modi chor hai, toh Congress party aur Rahul Gandhi har meeting mein dil kholke bolega ki ‘chowkidar chor hai (We are not afraid of anyone. If Modi is a thief, then Rahul Gandhi and the Congress would reiterate ‘chowkidar chor hai’ at every meeting),” Gandhi said.

Advertising

The remarks came on a day Congress’s Patna Sahib candidate Shatrughan Sinha participated in a roadshow in Lucknow as his wife Poonam filed her nomination as the mahagathbandhan candidate. She joined the Samajwadi Party this week. Congress’s Lucknow candidate Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that Sinha should now play the role of “party dharma” as well after having played the role of “pati dharma”.

“It is their family matter and the husband is standing by his wife. Not much should be read into it,” said Rajiv Bakshi, media co-ordinator, UP Congress Committee.