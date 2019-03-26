SP announces tie-up with Nishad Party, 2 other outfits for Lok Sabha polls

The Samajwadi Party Tuesday announced an alliance with the Nishad Party, Janwadi Party (Socialist) and the Rashtriya Samanta Dal for the April-May Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh.

The SP has earlier tied up with the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) to take on the BJP.

“Nishad Party, Janwadi Party (Socialist) and Rashtriya Samanta Dal will work for ensuring success of alliance candidates throughout the state,” SP chief Akhilesh Yadav told a joint press conference with leaders of these parties here.

He, however, did not reveal the number of seats these parties would be allocated.

Uttar Pradesh has 80 Lok Sabha seats. The BSP will contest 38 seats, SP 37 and the RLD three seats. The alliance will not field candidates in Amethi and Rae Bareli, represented by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Yadav alleged that the BJP was using governor, government agencies and the media for its campaign.

Attacking the BJP, he said, “The main issue for BJP in these polls are only opposition and ‘chowkidar’ and campaigners of the BJP are governor, government agencies and media.”

His statement was seen as an obvious reference to Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh’s statement that Narendra Modi should become the prime minister once again.

On March 23, Singh, talking to reporters in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh had said, “We all are BJP workers and we want the BJP to emerge victorious. We want that Modi ji should become the prime minister. It is important for the country.”

Replying to a question, Yadav said, “My team is working on issues that are to be taken up. We will come out with a manifesto soon. SP team is studying issues such as education, unemployment and schemes for poor. SP government set an example in launching welfare schemes.”

On the Congress proposal to give Rs 72,000 annually to five crore poor families under a minimum income guarantee scheme, Yadav said, “It (SP manifesto promise) can be in lakhs (of rupees) also. Samajwadi Party believes in giving. House, pension and money for education are some of the issues that are to be taken up (in the manifesto). We will come up with a package for the poor.”

Yadav said that with the help of the Nishad Party, the SP had “historic” results in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls, held after the seats were vacated by Chief Minister Yogo Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

“Even…Chief Minister could not understand Gorakhpur results, where SP candidate won. At time when all eyes are there on Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election results, our alliance will give tremendous performance. Except for a seat, they (BJP) cannot open account,” Yadav claimed.

Asked about the seats the Nishad Party and others will be given, the SP chief told reporters, “Don’t worry, you will get list.”

On the occasion, Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad said that at a time when the “Constitution is in danger, people will support the alliance and make a history in UP.”

Asked about the allocation of seats, he said, “We leave everything on Akhileshji as to how he will utilise our support. We will follow his directions and support alliance candidates on all seats.”

Janwadi Party (Socialist) national president Sanjay Chauhan said that the BJP was conspiring to take away the rights of backward classes. “BJP is giving benefit of government schemes to a particular section. All backwards are with Akhilesh’s alliance,” Chauhan said.

Rashtriya Samanta Dal leader Moti Lal Khushwaha was also present on the occasion.

The Nishad (Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal) Party was founded in 2016 for empowerment of Nishad, Kewats, Bind and other communities by Sanjay Nishad, a former member of BSP.

In 2018 by-elections to Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, Sanjay Nishad’s son, Praveen Kumar Nishad was selected as the Samajwadi candidate and he wrested the seat from BJP, which had retained it since 1989.

The Janwadi Party (Socialist) claimed to have a strong hold among the Chauhan community, an extreme backward caste of the OBC category, which has a considerable presence across Eastern UP.

The Rashtriya Samanata Dal draws its support from the Khushwaha community.

On the BJP’s ‘Chowkidar’ campaign, the SP chief said, “Chowkidars were given most honour by ‘netaji’ (Mulayam Singh Yadav) and SP people. It was BJP, which lathi-charged and humiliated them when the protested for their demands.”

On Shueldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Om Prakash Rajbhar’s statements against the BJP, Yadav said, “He is the only minister in BJP government who is telling the truth. He should remain in the government.”

Asked about the party’s candidate from Lucknow and whether his party will be able bag this seat from the BJP, he said a number of development projects were launched in the state capital during his term as chief minister.

“I will take risk (of fielding candidate) and would like to see whether people vote for development or they will consider caste and creed for voting,” he said.