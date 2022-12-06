Phase-1 polling figures: South Gujarat centres record both highest and lowest voter turnout

In the first phase of polling held on December 1, South Gujarat recorded polling stations with the highest and lowest voter turnout.

While the Mobudi polling booth in Narmada’s Dediapada seat recorded the highest voter turnout at 99.01 per cent, the EVM machines in four polling stations of Dang constituency did not record even a single vote as people had boycotted the elections to protest against lack of basic facilities such as water, power and roads.

The four polling booths include Vankan with 107 voters, Kosimpatal with 258 voters, Dabdar with 515 voters and Balimar with 611 voters. Hadol—another polling centre in Dang constituency—saw a voter turnout of just 1.14 per cent. Hadol has 439 registered voters. As a result, the overall voter turnout in the Dang seat was recorded at 67.33 per cent.

In Dediapada, which is witnessing a four-cornered fight among AAP’s Chaitar Vasava, BJP’s Hitesh Vasava, Bhartiya Tribal Party’s Bahadursingh Vasava and Congress’s Jermaben Vasava, the Mohbudi-2 polling centre, with 518 registered voters, recorded 99.01 per cent voter turnout. The seat saw a final voter turnout of 82.71 per cent, according to official figures of the Election Commission. In 2017, when BTP leader Mahesh Vasava had won the Dediapada seat, the voter turnout was at 87.52 per cent, while in 2012 it was 89.19 per cent.

In 2017, Congress’s Mangal Gavit had won the Dang Assembly seat. He had later switched over to the BJP during the Rajya Sabha elections. BJP candidate Vijay Patel won the seat in the 2020 bypolls when it had recorded 75.01 per cent turnout. The seat had witnessed 69.74 per cent in the 2012 Assembly polls, followed by 73.81 per cent in 2017.

The Vansda seat in Navsari recorded 78.27 per cent, while in Jalalpore it was 67 per cent, followed by 71.49 per cent in Gandevi seat, and 65.79 per cent in Navsari. The voters of Vati village in Navsari had also boycotted the elections citing lack of basic facilities.