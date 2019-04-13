At debate of candidates, sitting BJP legislator missing and Congress pick leaves midway

The BJP candidate did not attend and the Congress candidate walked out in the middle of a public debate among three major candidates for the South Goa Lok Sabha seat on Friday.

The debate, titled Decision Time 2019, was organised by the South Goa Advocates’ Association and sitting BJP MP Narendra Sawaikar, Elvis Gomes from the AAP and Francisco Sardinha from the Congress were invited.

The audience comprised supporters of all three parties, advocates and villagers from panchayats of South Goa. Former principal of a law college, Dr Mariano Pinheiro, moderated the debate.

Taking the microphone around 10.30 am, Sardinha, a former Chief Minister, said this was his fourth election. Pointing to “wrongdoings” of the BJP in the Centre and in the state, he asked the Goans to open their eyes to the “rampant horse trading” in the last two years. He then said, “This is a fight between the Congress and the BJP. There is no other party.”

Concluding his statement, he said, “Nobody forces you to go to temple or church. In a democracy, it’s your duty to go to vote. It’s time to say bye-bye to BJP.”

At this point, the audience realised that the BJP has sent Atmaram Barve, Officer on Special Duty to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, to speak on the party’s behalf.

Speaking after Sardinha, Gomes took a swipe at the former Chief Minister, “The arrogance of a few has not vanished. It speaks a lot when one doesn’t recognise the existence of a candidate of a party representing the interests of Goans and one recognises the BJP which has not even turned up!”

Gomes then spoke on the degradation of a state on three counts — environment, culture and identity.

Calling the terms of both the Congress and BJP “misadventurous rule”, he spoke of “suitcases” doing the talking, an apparent reference to horse-trading.

Pinheiro refused to let the BJP representative speak. “One of the candidates has pointed to the rules and we cannot have anyone other than the contesting candidate.”

During the question round, Sardinha said the Congress chose him over younger nominees due to his “experience”.

He also said, “An MP cannot promise the moon or the stars. An MP is only an ambassador between the government of Goa and the government of India. You knock on my door and I will listen to you.”

With no signs of Sawaikar coming and with the AAP candidate not allowing the BJP representative to take the microphone, Sardinha politely excused himself saying he had an appointment at Mapusa and he was getting late.

“I know this does not remain a debate anymore. One has not come and one has vanished,” said Gomes, who continued to detail the points he came prepared with. He ended with asking the audience to vote for the “politics of truth”.

“They liked the idea, but it was tough to get them to come to debate,” said Antonia Clovis Da Costa, president of the bar association. “We decided to go for this as in the last two years, we have seen everyone jumping parties. So we decided that let’s get to know the candidates, if not the parties.”

Ismania Fernandes, 68, who has voted for the Congress and the BJP in the past, came to hear AAP this time. “One of my sons is abroad and the other is hunting for a job here. I want a country where my sons are not forced to go out or hunt for a job despite having a degree. The Congress was bad, the BJP worse, I wanted to hear this debate before I cast my vote.”

Outside, former Independent MLA Radharao Gracias, 65, said, “Yesterday I wrote in a Facebook post that Sawaikar will not come. He has to follow Narendra Modi and Modi hates to go to public debates. I also wrote Congress will run mid-way. That’s the way the party is.”