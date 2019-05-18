Toggle Menu
South Delhi polling diaries manipulated, alleges AAPhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/south-delhi-polling-diaries-manipulated-alleges-aap-5734400/

South Delhi polling diaries manipulated, alleges AAP

Officials at the Delhi election office dismissed the allegations, saying that officials were called for clarification over some entries in polling diaries.

lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019, lok sabha polls, elections, chandigarh elections, election in chandigarh, mohali elections, voting, voters, elections, polling stations, service voters, election news, indian express news
Officials at the Delhi election office also dismissed the allegations, saying that officials were called for clarification over some entries in polling diaries. (Representational Image) 

AAP Friday alleged manipulation in polling diaries by presiding officers in the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged about 200-250 presiding officers were called to the EC office in the last two days and asked to “change sensitive information in the polling diaries”.

Returning Officer of the South Delhi constituency, Nidhi Srivastava, however, said the allegations were “misinformation” and officers were not called to the EC office for this. “If any discrepancy is found, the same will be reported to ECI for further direction. An elaborate transparent procedure is in place. Manipulation of any kind is impossible,” she said.

Officials at the Delhi election office also dismissed the allegations, saying that officials were called for clarification over some entries in polling diaries.

Earlier in the day, AAP’s South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha had tweeted that documents were being “recreated”.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ‘Congress will be wiped out from Punjab, the blamegame has begun’: Sukhbir Badal
2 SAD goes to polls sans manifesto, pins hope on Modi factor
3 In Maur, poll campaign brings alive a brutal electoral memory: 'Just return me my child’