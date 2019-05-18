South Delhi polling diaries manipulated, alleges AAP

AAP Friday alleged manipulation in polling diaries by presiding officers in the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged about 200-250 presiding officers were called to the EC office in the last two days and asked to “change sensitive information in the polling diaries”.

Returning Officer of the South Delhi constituency, Nidhi Srivastava, however, said the allegations were “misinformation” and officers were not called to the EC office for this. “If any discrepancy is found, the same will be reported to ECI for further direction. An elaborate transparent procedure is in place. Manipulation of any kind is impossible,” she said.

Officials at the Delhi election office also dismissed the allegations, saying that officials were called for clarification over some entries in polling diaries.

Earlier in the day, AAP’s South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha had tweeted that documents were being “recreated”.