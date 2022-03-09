Soraon (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Soraon (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Soraon (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by Apna Dal (Soneylal) candidate Jamuna Prasad. The Soraon (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Soraon Sc candidate of from Satyaveer Uttar Pradesh. Soraon (sc) Election Result 2012

soraon (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Satyaveer SP 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 85,19,577 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 3,56,124 ~ 3 Lacs+ Ajay Kumar INC 4 12th Pass 38 Rs 10,09,500 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Kumar JD(U) 3 Post Graduate 46 Rs 7,69,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 14,000 ~ 14 Thou+ Babu Lal BSP 0 Graduate 50 Rs 29,41,025 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bharat Lal IND 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 1,95,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinesh Chandra Sonkar IND 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 10,85,435 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gita Devi AD 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 37,06,983 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 1,69,565 ~ 1 Lacs+ Govind Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 767 ~ 7 Hund+ / Rs 0 ~ Khushiram MD 0 12th Pass 68 Rs 46,05,000 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lallan NCP 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 8,65,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Lock Bahadur Gond (durya) IND 0 Graduate 49 Rs 16,11,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 36,000 ~ 36 Thou+ Nirmala Paswan BJP 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 4,35,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pratiyush Kumar (chamar) IND 0 Graduate 27 Rs 1,94,515 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Kumar Yuva Vikas Party 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 21,49,900 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rambrij Gautam RJPK 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 1,04,450 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Chaudhary RLM 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 49,70,200 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 6,50,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Vachaspati IND 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 3,62,13,857 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vidyawati RSBP 0 Literate 42 Rs 15,36,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

