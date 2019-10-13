Sop story 2.0: INLD promises loan waiver for farmers, small traders; MSP with 50% profit

The Indian National Lok Dal INLD Saturday released its manifesto for the October 21 Vidhan Sabha polls, promising 75 per cent reservation for state youth in private industries; monthly dole for unemployed youth; loan waiver for farmers and crop prices on the basis of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, and a slew of benefits for women, and traders.

Advertising

The manifesto was released by the party’s state president, Birbal Das Dhalia. INLD general secretary Abhay Chautala, however, was conspicuous by his absence.

The INLD, which was the prime opposition party in Haryana till last year when a feud within Chautala clan led to a vertical split in the party resulting in formation of Jannayak Janata Party, is fighting for survival in state after most of its MLAs switched over to other parties.

Dhalia said that if voted to power, INLD’s top priority will be farmers who are living in a state of distress.

Advertising

“We will fix the minimum support price for crops with 50 per cent profit over and above the cost of production, as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission. Loans of up to Rs 10 lakh of farmers and small traders will be waived off. Electricity bills of farmers will be waived and for domestic consumers, it will be waived for the first 200 units,” he said .

The party, which has been out of power in Haryana for 15 years now, has also promised to do away with the crop insurance scheme and set up a farmers’ assistance fund to compensate growers for crop loss. There will be no Goods and Services Tax (GST) on farming-related equipment and there will be a 50-per cent subsidy on those, Dhalia said.

It further promised to raise the farm loan limit from cooperative societies from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh and a two-per cent interest on it.

The INLD pledged to give a 33-per cent reservation to women in government jobs. “Our government will give Rs 5 lakh to the women of economically-backward sections on their marriage,” Dhalia added.

The INLD also promised two-wheelers to girl students who will pursue higher education after clearing class 12.

In a four-page document, the INLD pledged promised to give a job to each family in the state and a Rs-15,000 monthly unemployment allowance to unemployed youngsters.

A grant of Rs 1,000 per month will be given to unemployed people aged between 35 and 60 years, the party promised, adding that contractual employees will not be removed from their jobs till they attain 58 years of age. It said it would do away with the anomalies of the sixth and seventh pay commissions for government employees.

The party also promised a cash award of Rs 11 crore for sportspersons winning Olympic gold medals, Rs 8 crore for silver and Rs 5 crore for bronze medallists. It also promised a respectable pension for retired sportspersons and Rs 1,500 per day as diet allowance for sportspersons of state, national and international levels.

It also promised to amend the Haryana Sales Tax norms as a “welfare measure for the traders”.

For traders with a turnover of up to Rs 1.50 crore under the GST, the party promised provisions for quarterly returns and payment of taxes. There will only be one or two GST slabs for the benefit of traders and the e-way billing process will be abolished under the GST system, it said.

“We will also abolish GST on tractors and farming equipment, manure, seeds and pesticides. Tractors will also be registered free of cost,” Dhalia added.

Advertising

The INLD has also promised a two-room house over a 200-square yard plot for the families of soldiers killed in the line of duty. It also promised Rs 10,000 per month as pension for such families.