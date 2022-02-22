Punjab elections: Sonu Sood booked for campaigning for sister on poll day

The Moga police have registered a case against actor Sonu Sood for allegedly violating model code of conduct and campaigning for his sister on the day of voting.

Sood’s sister, Malvika Sood Sachar, was Congress candidate from Moga. On Sunday, the day Punjab voted, the SAD had made a complaint against Sood to the Election Commission alleging that he was roaming across booths to “influence voters” using his “stardom”, following which police had impounded his vehicle and instructed him to stay inside his home.

As per the FIR registered against Sood, he has been booked under Section 188 (disobedience to the order duly promulgated by the public servant) of IPC at Moga City police station. The FIR says that Sood was allegedly campaigning for Malvika at Landeke village on the day of voting.

Moga SSP Charanjit Singh Sohal said that the FIR has been registered on the basis of complaint received by the Election Commission and it is being investigated.

“We had instructed Sonu Sood to stay inside his home after receiving a complaint from SAD. A flying squad team was also deputed outside his house for videography,” said Satwant Singh, returning officer.

Meanwhile, Sood took to Twitter on Sunday and allege that other parties were ‘buying votes’ in Moga. He tweeted: “Other candidates in #Moga constituency are buying votes. @EVISWEEP should take immediate action.”

On Monday, Malvika’s close aide said that Sood had left for South Africa to shoot for a show.

Moga Congress chief booked

Moga police registered a case against district Congress president Kamaljeet Singh Brar for violation of the model code of conduct on Sunday. He was allegedly moving in Baghapurana constituency and holding a public meeting in favour of his father and sitting Baghapurana MLA Darshan Singh Brar on the voting day, said the police. The case was registered on the complaint of SHO of Samalsar police station Goldi Virdi. The police official said Kamaljeet was spotted holding a rally near Samalsar in violation of the poll code and booked under Section 188 of the IPC.