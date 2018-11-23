Sonia Gandhi to address her first public meeting in Telangana today

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will on Friday address a public meeting at Medchal on the outskirts of Hyderabad — this will be Sonia’s first public meeting in Telangana after the formation of a separate state in June 2014. While Rahul will campaign across the state, Sonia will only campaign in Medchal constituency for the December 7 elections.

The Congress candidate from Medchal, K Laxma Reddy, was embroiled in controversy after being allegedly caught on tape along with his friend and businessman Sana Sathish Babu, discussing bribes allegedly paid to CBI officials.

However, leaders of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) dismissed the allegations and said Gandhis’ visit will boost the Congress campaign. “We are looking forward to Sonia Gandhi’s visit after a long time. Congress cadre is upbeat and our campaign will get a big boost,” TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy said. “Sonia Gandhi has given us the separate state of Telangana. It is because of her efforts that we got the separate state. Sonia and Rahul will arrive at Begumpet airport at 4 pm and proceed to Medchal for the public meeting at 6 pm. All party workers from across the state will attend the public meeting,” Reddy said.

The Congress is part of Prajakutami — the alliance which also has TDP, Telangana Jana Samithi and CPI. Congress will release its manifesto on Friday. Rahul will campaign next week in other constituencies. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu may share stage with Rahul and campaign for his party.