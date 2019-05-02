Toggle Menu
Sonia Gandhi reminds people of PM Modi’s promises, says your vote is a strong weapon

In Rae Bareli, Sonia Gandhi is pitted against BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh, who recently switched sides from the Congress.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi at a rally in Rae Bareli. (ANI)

In her first Lok Sabha election rally, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday told the people that their vote was a “strong weapon” while reminding them of the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding two crore jobs and Rs 15 lakh to every individual.

Addressing a rally in Rae Bareli, from where she is seeking re-election for the fifth time in a row, Gandhi said, “You will be voting in a few days, this vote is an important and strong weapon in your hands. You must remember what all Modi ji promised, from Rs 15 lakh to every individual to two crore jobs, but the reality is something else, youth still looking for jobs.”

In Rae Bareli, Gandhi is pitted against BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh, who recently switched sides from the Congress. The Grand Alliance of BSP-SP-RLD has not fielded any candidate from Rae Bareli, which goes to the polls on May 6 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

On April 11, Sonia Gandhi held a roadshow before filing nomination papers for Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency. She was accompanied by son and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and son-in-law Robert Vadra.

Gandhi, who has limited her appearances at Congress campaigns amid reports of health issues, last addressed a rally in December at Medchal on the outskirts of Hyderabad before the Telangana Assembly elections.

