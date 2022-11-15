scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Sonia Gandhi, Kharge, Gehlot among Congress’s 40 star campaigners for Gujarat polls

Former CMs of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, are also scheduled to campaign in Gujarat where state leaders have shouldered most of the campaign efforts so far.

Newly elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with Sonia Gandhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections next month, the Congress on Tuesday released a list of 40 star campaigners, which includes former party president Sonia Gandhi and her children Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Newly elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel are among the other prominent names on the list. Interestingly, it also includes former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot who had led an unsuccessful rebellion against Gehlot.

Former chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, are also scheduled to campaign in Gujarat where state leaders have shouldered most of the campaign efforts so far. Kanhaiya Kumar, who joined the Congress last year, will also campaign for the party.

The list of star campaigners also features around 11 leaders from the state, including Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Jagdish Thakor and Leader of Opposition Sukhram Rathva. One of the names missing from the list of star campaigners is that of Shashi Tharoor who last visited Gujarat while contesting the polls for the post of party president last month.

Election to the 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat will be held in two phases, on December 1 and 5, while the results will be out on December 8.

