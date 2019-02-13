Sonia Gandhi: Bluff, bluster, intimidation philosophy of Modi govt

Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi Wednesday said that “bluff, bluster and intimidation” have been the philosophy of governance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. “Truth and transparency have been brazenly tossed aside,” she said.

Sonia Gandhi claimed that the last five years have been a time of unprecedented economic stress and social strain for our country. “The very foundations of our democratic republic, of our secular republic have come under systematic assault by the Modi government. The very values, principles and provisions of our Constitution have come under continued attack by the Modi government.”

Addressing the Parliamentary Party’s general body meeting, the UPA chairperson also blamed the Modi government for “subverting institutions, hounding political suppressed dissent”.

“Institutions have been subverted. Political opponents have been hounded. Dissent has been suppressed. Freedom of speech — the most basic of all freedoms — has been sought to be curtailed and silenced. People with opinions different from the ruling establishment have been victimised. There is an all-pervasive atmosphere of fear and strife across the country. The North-East is burning. Alienation in Jammu and Kashmir has scaled new heights. Dalits, Adivasis and minorities are being targeted. Farmers are facing unprecedented distress. The youth is staring at the abyss of despair with jobs being destroyed on a scale that has never happened before,” she said.

The meeting was attended by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, party leader Mallikarjun Kharge and others.

Sonia Gandhi also claimed that even Parliament and its procedures have suffered a blow in this regime. “Parliament itself has been immeasurably weakened. Debate and discussion are muzzled. The institution of Standing Committees has all but disappeared. The route of the Money Bill, described by one Supreme Court judge as a ‘fraud on the Constitution’, has been resorted to ever so often to escape legitimate scrutiny in both Houses.”

Indicating that Prime Minister Modi’s unprecedented mandate of 2014 was obtained by deceit and dishonesty, she said: “There is now near-universal recognition that the mandate of 2014 has been betrayed. I look upon this slightly differently. That mandate itself was obtained by deceit and dishonesty, by misleading the people. It was inevitable that it would be found out and exposed sooner or later. That is exactly what has happened.”

The senior Congress leader said the Congress’s victories in the recently held elections in three states have raised their confidence ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “We go to the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls with renewed confidence and resolve with our victories in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.”