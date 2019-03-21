Song was not released or used as an ad, says Babul Supriyo after EC notice

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Babul Supriyo on Wednesday said his campaign song, over which the Election Commission sent him a show-cause notice, did not amount to violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) as the song was neither released nor used as an advertisement.

Advertising

Speaking at a press conference at the state BJP headquarters, Supriyo said he will reply to the EC over the song that he composed and sang. “The complaint was filed against my song based on a video on the making of the song. Some journalists did a coverage of me recording the song. It is not released yet and it was not used as advertisement in the media. The complaint was made just on the basis of some news reports. The Election Commission has given me 48 hours and I will reply to it by tonight or tomorrow (Thursday),” Supriyo said.

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Supriyo after the music video was shared on social media and local TV news channels aired it without certification from the Election Commission. The Trinamool Congress filed a complaint with the EC about the content of the song.