Son Mahesh to contest from Chhotubhai’s seat

Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) supremo Chhotubhai Vasava who is a seven-term MLA from Jhagadia Assembly constituency in Bharuch district will not contest the upcoming Assembly elections. The BTP, which declared a list of seven more candidates on Wednesday, has decided to field Chhotubhai’s son Mahesh who is a sitting MLA of Dediapada in Narmada, from Jhagadia.

The announcement comes two days after the BTP announced that it was “joining hands” with Janta Dal United for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls.

On Wednesday, JD(U) national president “dissolved” the Gujarat state unit of the party. A statement signed by JD(U) general secretary Afaque Ahmad Khan said, “The Janta Dal (United) national president and leader of Parliamentary Party Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, has dissolved Gujarat Pradesh JD (U) state committee with immediate effect.”

The BTP simultaneously released its second list of candidates from six seats, including five ST seats of Jhagadia — held by Chhotubhai since 1990, Dediapada — from where Mahesh has been a two-term MLA, Khedbrahma, Jetpur Pavi and Mangrol. It has also fielded a tribal candidate from the General seat of Ankleshwar in Bharuch.

The 79-year-old BTP patriarch Chhotubhai told The Indian Express that he decided to pull out of the electoral fray to aim for a “bigger election”. “I am not retiring from electoral politics. I will be giving my time to active campaigning… Also, I am bored of contesting smaller elections. My preparations are on for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. We want the BTP to have a Lok Sabha representation to voice the issues of tribals.”

Not clarifying whether the BTP would field aspiring candidates of JD(U), Chhotubhai said, “We are going to back all JD(U) candidates. We will even make them fight if needed. Whether leaders like (Bihar CM) Nitish Kumar will arrive to campaign in Gujarat is yet to be decided…”

Mahesh’s shift to Jhagadia is significant as the AAP has fielded Chaitar Vasava — former close aide and confidant of Mahesh from Dediapada. In fact, one of the reasons why the BTP claimed to have called off its “alliance” with AAP was “poaching BTP tribal leaders”.

Chaitar Vasava, who was BTP executive president, resigned along with three other top BTP leaders, including Dediapada taluka panchayat members, in October this year and joined the AAP. Chaitar who announced his resignation on social media had blamed Mahesh for “ignoring local tribal issues”.

Later, Chaitar deleted his previous social media posts showing his association with the BTP. Chaitar, who was declared candidate much before the poll dates were announced, has been actively campaigning in Dediapada, where he enjoys immense popularity.

Chhotubhai, however, denied to attribute the change of constituency of Mahesh to AAP fielding Chaitar from Dediapada. BTP has fielded Bahadursinh Vasava from Dediapada in place of Mahesh. The other candidates include Ravji Pandor from Khedbrahma, Narendra Gurji Rathwa from Jetpur Pavi, Subhash Vasava from Mangrol, and Nitin Vasava from the General seat of Ankleshwar.

The BTP has declared 18 candidates, including 14 of 27 ST seats so far. Chhotubhai said, “We have decided to contest all ST seats. As we get candidates, we will announce more names.”

Sources said that Mahesh and his close aides have also visited New Delhi to meet senior Congress leaders. However, the BTP has denied a possible alliance with its ally for the 2017 Assembly polls.