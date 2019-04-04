Some Congress leaders may not contest without tie-up

Senior Congress leaders, including former Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken, have expressed their unwillingness to contest Lok Sabha polls if the party does not enter an alliance with AAP in the capital, it is learnt.

Advertising

Sources said Maken raised this concern after the Congress central leadership asked for names of contenders from all seven seats in case there is no tie-up with AAP.

Alliance talks between Congress and AAP have seen hectic back and forth in the past few weeks, but a final decision is yet to be announced.

A senior leader said the Delhi Congress unit is divided into two factions — one led by DPCC chief Sheila Dikshit, which is opposed to an alliance, and the other led by Maken, who has been pushing for a tie-up. When contacted, Maken said, “I will not contest even if there is an alliance.”

The group in favour of a tie-up believes it is essential in order to stay relevant in Delhi as the party has no seats in the Delhi Assembly and is third in the civic bodies. Those against the alliance, however, believe it will send a negative message to the cadre.