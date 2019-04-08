Solar scam accused Saritha Nair’s nominations from Wayanad, Ernakulam rejected

Nominations filed by Saritha S Nair, the prime accused in the solar scam, from Wayanad and Ernakulam as an Independent candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections have been rejected by the returning officers of the respective constituencies.

The nominations were rejected since Nair has 28 criminal cases registered against her across Kerala in connection with her involvement in the solar scandal. READ IN MALAYALAM

“Saritha was punished in two cases in connection with the solar scam for three years each amounting to six years in total. As per the rule, someone punished in a criminal case can only contest in elections after completing six years of punishment, but it has been only two years in her case,” an Election Commission official told The News Minute.

According to Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, a person convicted in a criminal case will be able to contest in elections only after completing six years of punishment.

Nair, who has also charged several high profile Congress leaders in Kerala with sexual harassment and rape, had announced last week that she would contest against Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the Wayanad. She also intended to fight from Ernakulam against Hibi Eden of the Congress, whom she had accused of molestation.

Last week, Nair had told indianexpress.com that while she did not aspire to win or sit in the Lok Sabha as an MP, this was her way of ‘unmasking’ those who have criminal charges filed against them.

“I’m not contesting to become an MP or sit in the Lok Sabha. I’m fighting the elections to mock and shame those who have criminal charges levelled against them. I have always been labelled as a cheater. But how are these leaders, who have committed crimes against women, which are far serious than financial crimes, allowed to contest elections?” she had said.